Chinatown Summer Nights returns with food trucks, film, neon, and starlit sounds

What to Know Saturday, Aug. 26 in Historic Chinatown Central Plaza

KCRW is a partner on the evening party, which features food trucks, live tunes, and more

Free; 5 p.m. to midnight

While fall, winter, and spring have all sorts of tempting foodie to-dos, the outdoor festivals that simmer in the summer possess a pinch of something special.

The warmer evenings give us that special feeling, but so does the sense that summertime is winding down and alfresco affairs will come to a close, at least for several months.

And at the end of August? We're very much in the "winding down" phase of the season, a fact that makes the upcoming Chinatown Summer Nights so deliciously tempting.

KCRW is again co-partnering on the under-the-stars celebration, though if you were to say "under the neon," well, that works quite wonderfully, too.

For the festivity will again happen in the picturesque heart of Chinatown's historic Central Plaza, an area that is synonymous with ethereal illumination.

DJ Novena Carmel appears at 8 p.m. while DJ Travis Holcombe is at the turntables starting at 10 o'clock.

The free-to-enter event also features "yummy food, cool music, and lion dancers," too, as well as a vendor marketplace and other delightful diversions. The live-action "Mulan" is the summertime movie, if you'd like to stop by Blossom Plaza for some thrilling cinema.

The "Part Food, Part Summer Party" has been a beloved Chinatown-KCRW staple for several summers, making an early arrival recommended. Metro is just a short stroll away from the ebullient gathering, making it the choice for many revelers.