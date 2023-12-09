Christmas Tree Lane's deodar cedars are full of vintage vibrancy (and entry is free)

What to Know The Altadena attraction begins its 103rd season on Dec. 9; the festival is on from 3 to 9 p.m.

Free entry; make for Santa Rosa Avenue at Woodbury Avenue

The lights will twinkle nightly through Dec. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight

Southern California abounds in illuminated wonders, from the bright lights of DTLA to the neon signs of Hollywood to the over-the-top boat parades of December.

But many holiday-loving locals would surely cite Santa Rosa Avenue in Altadena as a perennial, and perennially festive, favorite in this colorful category.

That's where Christmas Tree Lane has shimmered for over a century, drawing fans of tall trees, long-running holiday events, community cheer, and old-fashioned light displays over several December nights.

Those evenings will begin on Dec. 9 and entry is free.

A Winter Festival will sparkle on the 9th, with music, seasonal convivialities, and a merchandise booth.

There's parking at the nearby Pasadena Waldorf School lot, but it is first-come, first-served; for other suggestions on enjoying the popular experience, such as carpooling, visit this FAQ.

The lights will shine nightly through Dec. 31 but do keep in mind that midnight is the shut-off time. When will you need to be there if you'd like to see the lights start their nightly sparkle? Just a bit after sunset, so plan on arriving by 5:30 p.m. if you'd like to watch the brilliance begin.

Deodar cedars are the trees at the heart of the festivity, spectacular specimens that form "The Mile of Christmas Trees." Volunteers begin about two months before the opening date, carefully stringing around 10,000 colorful lights around the trees' handsome and full branches.

For more on the history of this California classic, and to learn how you can support this charming and timeless free treat, call upon the Christmas Tree Lane site now.