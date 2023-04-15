CicLAvia Celebrates Earth Month With a Four-Mile Roll Through Mid-City and Pico Union

What to Know CicLAvia's "Mid City Meets Pico Union" will put the focus on creating a "climate resilient LA"

Sunday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free; bike, stroll, or savor the four-mile stretch via non-motorized transport

Finding a place to volunteer during Earth Month can be as simple as checking in with a favorite environment-minded organization, like Friends of the LA River or LA Waterkeeper, two groups hosting river cleanups in the days ahead.

There are whimsical ways to let loose, too, all while supporting the urgent message behind Earth Month, one that reminds us that tending to our home planet is a constant and critical matter.

CicLAvia, that motor-free festival of bike-tastic joy, is putting the ebullient emphasis on Earthly concerns at its next outing "Mid City Meets Pico Union," which just happens to take place at the month's centerpoint: Sunday, April 16.

You'll be biking, sauntering, or even unicycling (if that's your thing) along four miles of Washington and Venice Boulevards, and a bit of 7th, too. A trio of bustling hubs will offer places to stretch a leg, get to know locals through a variety of community booths, and jump into lively activity, if that's what you're up for.

Accelerate Resilience L.A., "which helps envision Los Angeles as a climate-resilient region that is safer, healthier, and more prepared for our new climate reality," has partenered with CicLAvia on the April 16 event.

"CicLAvia has been helping to share a new narrative for a sustainable Los Angeles," says the nonprofit's executive director, Romel Pascual.

"As such, Accelerate Resilience L.A.'s participation in our April event highlights the strong connections of CicLAvia Sundays to direct environmental improvements, as well as an impact on individual behavior toward participants' interaction with their environment."

A new interactive digital map gives participants a deeper look at local eateries and attractions around the area; check it out now, and all the details for "Mid City Meets Pico Union," before polishing your handlebars and setting out on a sunny Sunday ride.