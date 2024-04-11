Coachella's cuisine line-up includes buzzy pizza, stylish sips, and photo-ready foods

What to Know The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will unfurl over two 2024 weekends: April 12-14 and April 19-21

The food scene is one of the panache-filled pillars of the world-famous event, with lauded chefs partnering with celebrities on special dishes and pop-ups

Prince Street Pizza, Everbloom Coffee, Post + Beam, Bang Bang Noodles, and several other Southern California favorites will swing by the outsized celebration

Craving vittles with an astounding amount of vavoom?

Fabulous foodstuffs can add a vibrancy to any setting, but if that setting is especially splashy, and downright spectacular, and brimming with enormous artworks, major musical sets, and desert skies blanketed with stars, the meals in question only seem to grow more marvelous.

Such is the culinary case with the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which begins on Aug. 12.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's a two-weekend affair at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, one that draws some of the biggest musicians and artists in the world as well as a host of lauded chefs, restaurant entrepreneurs, and foodies, many hailing from the Los Angeles area.

If you're making the trek east from Southern California for one of the dates, or all of the dates, the eatery line-up is live, and, yes, lively.

As with past Coachellas, the food element isn't simply about sauntering up to some booth and purchasing a picture-pretty pastry or complex cold coffee; there are quirky collaborations, too, between celebrities and chefs, as well as special events and a buffet's worth of bite-centered bashes; they're often beverage-centered, too, we should add.

The Last Pizza, found at the 12 Peaks VIP Area, will pay sauce-laden homage to a new tune from Grimes and DJ Anyma "Taratata"; Prince Street Pizza is behind the hearty offering, which boasts hot honey.

Over at the Aperol Terrazza? Look for "an authentic Golden Hour experience" for guests ages 21 and over, with Aperol Aperitivo Italiano serving as the star sip.

And if you count yourself as a condiment expert, make for the Sauce Bar, a Postmates-helmed pop-up where fries and tots, made by the much-beloved Irv's Burgers, will be fully loadable.

Are you simply seeking some satisfying between-sets snacking, with some colorful desserts or drinks that might be worth sharing on social?

The 2024 participants, both popular and palate-pleasing, are plentiful: Tacos 1986, Love Hour, Good Times Ice Cream, and numerous other numable-creating powerhouses will be in the house (and by "house" we do mean the airy expanse of the festival grounds).