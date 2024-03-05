Connect with Big Bear's amazing wilderness, where eagles soar and belly plants bloom

What to Know Jackie and Shadow, the world-famous Big Bear bald eagles, have been incubating a clutch of three eggs since late January 2024

Egg #1 was laid 40 days ago; while some bald eagle eggs hatch at 35 days, Jackie and Shadow's past babies have hatched around day 38 or 39

An around-the-clock camera, operated by the nonprofit group Friends of Big Bear Valley, is perched high in the Jeffrey pine tree where the nest is located

Snow, rain, sleet, and branch-shaking gusts of wind: Nothing can deter Jackie and Shadow, the beloved bald eagles living near Big Bear Lake, from devotedly sticking by their clutch of three eggs.

As the eagle-adoring world watches and waits, keeping the feathery faith that an eaglet or two, or maybe even three, will soon make their beak-first way out of those precious eggs, thanks to their sturdy egg tooth, eagle lovers can ponder some of the ways to connect with the nature of the beautiful Big Bear Valley.

Donating to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, the nonprofit group behind the nest camera that keeps 24/7 eye on Jackie, Shadow, and their brood-to-possibly-be, is a kind-hearted way to help out.

FOBBV, as it is known to many eagle fans, is dedicated to "inspiring environmental awareness, appreciation, and enjoyment." There are ways to donate and shop at the group's site, should you want your Jackie and Shadow mugs, hats, or tote bags, all while showing your support to the nature-minded organization.

Big Bear, as any mountain maven knows, is full of uplifting ways to connect with the outdoors while learning about the trees, plants, animals, and geology of the area.

The Big Bear Discovery Center offers several events throughout the year, including a weekly Saturday program inspired by the local bald eagles.

That's the Bald Eagle Talk and Viewing, a deeper look at the soar-high superstars that have become stirring symbols of the region.

And if you're completely besotted with the wilder world of the area, keep in mind that the famous "belly plants" will soon be blooming.

These wee wildflowers of the Pebble Plains "only exist in Big Bear Lake," making them stand-outs in a remarkable region that's filled with gorgeous natural wonders.