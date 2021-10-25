giveaway

CPK's Mondo Take & Bake Pizza Giveaway Is Here

Be among the first 65 diners to spend $50 at a California Pizza Kitchen on Oct. 25 and 26 and you'll head home with an oven-ready goodie.

By Alysia Gray Painter

California Pizza Kitchen

What to Know

  • California Pizza Kitchen (participating locations)
  • Be one of the first 65 diners to dine-in and spend $50 or more on Oct. 25 and 26, and you'll leave with a Take & Bake Pizza
  • If you're not among those first 65 people dining in, or you don't spend $50 or more, you can take a Take & Bake pizza home for an additional eight dollars

When late October's leaf-twirly, rain-chilly ways blow into town, our hankerings turn to melted cheese, warm dough, and the sort of slice-it-up savories we can enjoy while couch-lounging.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

And to help us snack-it-up while we decide if we want to re-binge the series we just binged twice, all while staying wrapped up in a favorite throw blanket, there is California Pizza Kitchen, which is launching a large-scale pizza giveaway.

How it works is this: Be one of the first 65 people to dine in and spend $50, or more, at a participating California Pizza Kitchen on either Oct. 25 and 26.

If you're in that group, hurrah: You'll be presented with a complimentary Take & Bake Pizza, which you can enjoy at home at some later date. (Or, indeed, later that same day, if you'd like to eat out at CPK early and then enjoy more CPK at home before the day concludes.)

The company will be giving away 10,000 Take & Bake pizzas each day, across the nation, during the promotion. Oh yes, it's National Pizza Month, which is part of the reason behind the big-big giveaway.

ice cream Sep 25

Glacially Ghostly Goodies Are Materializing at Salt & Straw

Alhambra Sep 28

Pumpkin Ice Cream Is Back at This Vintage SoCal Parlor

"Our guests are just as passionate about hot and fresh pizza as we are, but some guests may not be aware that we also offer the best take-home pizza experience. To give new and existing guests an opportunity to try it out, we’re excited to give away 20,000 delicious Take & Bake pizzas," said Jim Hyatt, CEO of California Pizza Kitchen.

"Our team of world-class chefs has created something special, and we can’t wait to see what our guests think."

But wait: So you say you weren't one of the first 65 people to dine in at a local CPK, while spending fifty dollars or more, or you did dine in but didn't spend $50?

There's another way to enjoy a Take & Bake: Pay an additional $8 after dining in and you'll be presented with a warm-at-home pizza pie before you depart the eatery.

This article tagged under:

giveawayrestaurantsPizzaCPK
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us