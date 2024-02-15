‘Crime and Justice' is the theme for TCM's Classic Film Festival; get passes now

What to Know The 15th Annual TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood; the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel serves as the festival's bustling hub, with screenings nearby

April 18-21, 2024; passes are on sale now; individual tickets will be sold once "passholders have been seated"; further details may be found here

"Most Wanted: Crime and Justice on Film" is the 2024 theme

There's an intensity to viewing a courtroom scene in a movie, from the slow pans of the jury box to the close-up of the gavel to the various glances shared between characters, some knowing and some extremely concerned.

It's a charged atmosphere, and charged atmospheres are what moviemakers dearly love: An emotional setting, with loads at stake, has proven to keep audiences riveted, whatever the specific case at hand.

The TCM Classic Film Festival will honor one of cinema's best-known genres and all of its dramatic components during its 2024 event, which will return to Hollywood in April.

"Most Wanted: Crime and Justice on Film" is the festival's powerful theme, with everyone from "crooks" to "G-men" appearing in the selected films.

"But movies also remind us that it's not just simply about cops and robbers or good versus evil," shares the organization.

"Justice can be defined very differently when it comes to those wrongfully accused and pursued, to men and women of color, or when it's corrupt authorities themselves who have violated the very law they are sworn to uphold."

"In those stories, what is most wanted is justice that has been denied."

Among the 2024 films fans can expect? "Chinatown" is on the line-up, and "The Searchers," too, as well as "Rear Window."

A few romantic comedies boasting a lively law-and-order twist will also shimmer on the screens of Tinseltown, including "The Good Fairy" and "It Happened One Night."

Passes are now on sale, at a few different levels, giving film fans the chance to decide how many screenings they'd like to attend.

Note that while individual tickets are sold, passholders will be seated first, and if there are seats left, then attendees can see if the box office has any tickets remaining. Twenty dollars is the price for a single seat "for most screenings and events."