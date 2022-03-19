Cute Canine Contests Head for the Beach

What to Know Sunday, March 20

Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach

The 17th Annual National Bulldog Beauty Contest, Best Senior Dog, Best Siblings

Pups? They famously pant, and snarfle, and snooze, and gnaw, and they really, really love to snack.

But our sweet four-footed friends are also well-known for their adorable ability to spring, too. They spring for a toy, spring for a suddenly vacant couch cushion, and spring into their arms when we call them (well, if they're not busy snacking, or gnawing on a favorite plaything, of course).

And springing into spring at a festivity centered around our springful Fidos? That feels like a light-of-heart, smile-sweet way to lope into the loveliest season.

So here's something worth raising a blissed-out bark over: Haute Dogs, the group behind those Long Beach-based events that put the costume-y and cuddly spotlight on our BFFs, is holding a series of cute contests on March 20, 2022.

Which, yes, is the very first day of spring, an ideal occasion to hold a happy happening.

Adding to the zingy, sunshine-laden vibe? It's all taking place near the surf, at Rosie's Beach.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

As with past Haute Dogs events, there will be several quirky competitions for your pooch to compete in, though you can certainly attend without entering any of the snarfly showdowns.

Yes, we did say "snarfly," for the headlining competition is the Bulldog Beauty Contest. It's the licky and lovable launchpad for the day, which means you'll need to be on the sand bright and early for the 9 a.m. contest.

But you say you don't share your home with an English Bulldog?

There are a host of other picture-worthy contests to consider for your canine, including Best Senior Dog, Best Young Dog, Best Small Dog, and Best Large Dog, too.

And a new category for 2022: Best Siblings, covering those cuties who share the same address (the pup siblings don't have to be of the same breed, keep in mind).

Eager to register your hound, learn about donating to Haute Dogs, and review all the contests filling out the merry morning at 1 Granada Avenue in Long Beach?

Trot by this site now, pup people, for more info on the 17th Annual Bulldog Beauty Contest, and the heartwarming competitions to follow.