Cyberpunk cinema is in vibrant focus at the Academy Museum

"Blade Runner: The Final Cut" is part of the future-past series.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Cyberpunk: Envisioning Possible Futures Through Cinema"
  • Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
  • 6067 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles
  • The Cyberpunk exhibit is on view through April 12, 2026; a 2025 film series, featuring classic movies like "Blade Runner" and "The Matrix," will flick over several January and February nights

Stepping into a murky puddle, one that reflects a neon sign across the rain-soaked street, and wondering if the mystery you have to untangle will take you deeper into an especially enigmatic city?

You just might be a main character in a well-crafted, super-twisty movie, the sort of dystopic adventure that weaves various modes of technology, profound social commentary, and dazzling design into a memorable whole.

Cyberpunk stories have captured the movie-going public's fancies, and future fears, for decades. Now, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is revisiting some of the most electric entries in the genre with a multi-week screening series dubbed "Cyberpunk: Envisioning Possible Futures Through Cinema."

The films, which include "The Matrix" and "Akira in 4K," will screen at the Miracle Mile museum from Jan. 2 through Feb. 15, 2025.

The screenings complement a large-scale Cyberpunk exhibit, which shares the same name as the film series.

Concept art, props, and other cinematic artifacts are part of the show, as is "Cyberpunk: A Virtual Production Experience," a "mixed reality installation" located in the museum's Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby.

The exhibit is on view through April 12, 2026.

From "Blade Runner" to "Robocop," futuristic flicks have pondered where tech and terror could collide in some otherworldly realm that is, most definitely, a probing take on the world we currently inhabit.

Venture into those shimmering spaces again, the not-so-faraway lands of ones, zeroes, and heroes — and a brash brigade of antiheroes — at the Academy Museum this winter.

