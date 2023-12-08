Deck the halls with lots of doughnuts: Randy's has two new treat boxes

What to Know Randy's Donuts has several locations; Pasadena, Costa Mesa, and the first shop in Inglewood are on the tempting line-up

The iconic Southern California sweet-maker unveiled two new holiday boxes in December 2023

The Holiday Box is $30 and the Premium Holiday Box is $36; available through Dec. 31, 2023

Cookies? We'll take them all in December. Snickerdoodles, gingertrees, chocolate drops, and those little coconutty balls that rolled in sugar. Yes, please, to all of the above, and a very sincere thank you.

But so much of the holiday season revolves around the morning, from an early shopping trip to the pre-dawn wrapping of presents to the opening of those presents as the coffee brews.

This puts us squarely, but still seasonally, in a doughnut frame of mind, which is one of the most delicious frames of mind one might enjoy.

As is tradition, Randy's Donuts has an assortment of festive doughnuts on the shelves, but there is a tasty twist in 2023: The legendary local maker of luscious and doughy delights has two new holiday-themed boxes.

The name of the first is a snap to remember: It's the Holiday Box, it is priced at $30, and it includes a dozen doughnuts. Half of the goodies will be holiday-ish — think two holiday raised, two Christmas trees, and two snowmen — while a trio of glazed raised and raised chocolate will make up the other half.

The Premium Holiday Box, which is $36, includes three Christmas trees and three snowmen, as well as six holiday raised.

Just keep in mind that "no substitutions are allowed," but there are also holiday doughnuts on the shelves, if you simply want to swing by your local Randy's and pick up a few festive snacks.

Are you attending a morning gathering in the coming weeks? Will it be a bit too early for cookies and cake?

Well, we know, during the holidays, "a bit too early" is not a thing. But if you'd like to deck your halls, or rather your table, with doughnuts, Randy's has the sweets you seek.