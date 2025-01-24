Descanso Gardens delightfully declares the start of ‘pink tree season'

What to Know Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge

Flowering fruit trees are a late-winter favorite at the garden

The peak of the fruit tree show often falls around late March or early April; keep tabs on the garden's social media feeds for updates

Garden admission is required

The celebrated cherry blossom festivals that festively festoon our region in the later part of winter are still weeks away, it's true.

And the tree-filled vistas full of frilly splendor, those painterly, petal-packed scenes, tend to show up at local public gardens around the later part of March as well as early April.

Still, when the first pink flowers begin to appear on the fruit trees of Southern California, the wee and wonderful buds that seem to speak of springtime, sunshine, and brighter days, flower fans can experience something of a sweet stirring of the emotions.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Descanso Gardens, which is well-known for its wintertime flowers — queenly camellias do rule the La Cañada Flintridge garden in regal and eye-catching fashion — announced that much-loved "pink tree season" had started in a Jan. 23 social media message.

The peach trees are beginning their beautiful, flower-filled run, as are the saucer magnolias, the post revealed.

The oak-filled, pathway-lined location is known for one of the most exquisite sights, or moments, if you prefer, in all of Southern California: The peak bloom of the fruit trees in the Japanese Garden.

That marvelous occurrence is still about two months away, give or take.

For now, we can be cheered by the first pink petals appearing here and there around the garden, and other sylvan Southern California spots, a reminder that springtime will soon return.