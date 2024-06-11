Summer sweetness at Descanso Gardens: Savor music, flowers, and that cute train, too

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

The 150-acre garden, which is known for winter camellias, coastal oaks, and the exquisite Japanese Garden, is open year-round

Summer events include pop-up concerts, art happenings, and the return of the adorable train

There's always a splendid splash of summertime at Descanso Gardens, whenever you happen to visit.

This delightful ingredient, which can truly be found year-round, could be due to all of those dazzling flowers, specifically the destination's famous wintertime camellias. Even when it is chilly out, the bright flowers instantly summon the spirit of warmer days.

But when summer arrives, as in the actual summer season, as in really-truly-summer-summer, things take an especially easygoing and effervescent turn at the La Cañada Flintridge property, which rambles over 150 airy acres.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That is because the garden is known for a host of happy events, with pop-up concerts, art exhibits, and train-fun outings on the schedule.

Descanso Gardens just unveiled its 2024 summer happenings, which means devotees of the oak-laden location, which is also known for its autumn pumpkin extravaganza and holiday lights, can start planning.

"Cultivate," which is shimmering over three summer dates, will include music, tidbits, dancing, and "engaging experiences in nature that will connect you more deeply to the world around you."

"Summer Music and Dance" will also arrive over a trio of balmy afternoons; vivacious visits to Hawaii, Bali, and Brazil are on the schedule.

And KCRW is back in early September with its popular, chill-out, hobnob-heavy "Summer Nights" program.

As for the adorable train, a feature beloved by adults and kids alike? The charming choo-choo revs up on July 13 with a grand opening party, one that will include tunes and model trains.

While some events are included with admission, there's a separate ticket for train rides. Peruse the full roster, what you'll need to reserve, and what you can anticipate as summer unfolds on the Descanso Gardens site now.