Discover where the holidays are still in fa, la, and la mode around Southern California

What to Know The Santa's Village Christmas Celebration at SkyPark at Santa's Village is open through Jan. 7 (closed on Jan. 3)

Disneyland Resort and Knott's Berry Farm are keeping the Christmas vibes atwinkle through Jan. 7

The free-to-see Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena will stay lit through Jan. 7; Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights also shimmers for the first week of January 2024

Before all of the jingle bells have gone completely silent and the peppermint sticks are fully licked, there are moments of meditative merriment, the quiet-after-Christmas stretch when people finally begin to catch their breath.

And after that breath has been caught, plenty of holiday lovers wonder this: Now that I actually have some time to enjoy the season, where might the seasonal sights, sounds, and sweet flavors be found?

Good news, if December passed you by in a dazzling blur: The fa-la-loveliness is continuing at a few California attractions through the first Sunday in January, giving us a last chance at festive fun.

Well, "last chance" for this round, anyway; we recognize and accept the fact that gift wrap and ornaments will be back on store shelves in nine or ten months.

SkyPark at Santa's Village is full of ho, ho, ho, but go now, or soon: The Santa's Village Christmas Celebration is done for this round on Jan. 7. Santa and Mrs. Claus might be spied around the charming destination, so keep your eyes peeled.

Also? There are plentiful activities to fill your mountain-y escapade, including puppet shows and cookie decorating.

A ticket is best purchased in advance, but note that the attraction will be closed on Jan. 3 due to expected wet weather.

Quaint Calico cuteness and Ghost Town glimmer are part of Knott's Merry Farm, which rollicks in Buena Park through Jan. 7. Santa's Christmas Cabin, a crafts village, and the beloved ice show, the one with Snoopy in the spotlight, are some of the multi-week event's charming touchstones.

Eager to behold Sleeping Beauty's Castle draped in enchanted icicle lights? It's a once-a-year experience, and it is full of ensorcelled shimmer through Jan. 7.

Disneyland Resort's halls are delightfully decked, with picturesque Christmas trees, characters in costumes, and the Festival of Holidays in sweet swing. Be sure to make a reservation in addition to purchasing a ticket for the Anaheim theme parks.

Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena has been a celebratory source of seasonal glow for over a century. Bask in its stately beauty through Jan. 7, no ticket required.

And Mission Inn & Spa's famous Festival of Lights will also stay bright through Jan. 7, and, like Christmas Tree Lane, entry is free. The Riverside hotel has stay-over packages and other goodies, if you're interested, so do check the site.