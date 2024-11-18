Sweet: SoCal's ‘largest gingerbread competition' is nearly here

What to Know The "Science of Gingerbread" at Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana and Discovery Cube LA in Sylmar

The science centers are behind the biggest gingerbread showdowns in Southern California

Pre-register at the Discovery Cube site, then drop off your yummy work of art between Nov. 23-Dec. 8 at the museum near you

"Winter Wonderland," "World of Science," and "It's a Small World" are the 2024 categories

The awards ceremony will take place Dec. 14

So many wonderful foodie fragrances can and do emanate from an oven, but if it is the later part of November, and the scent is on the spicier side, you may be in the merry midst of making a gingerbread house.

And we don't use "midst" lightly: Putting together an eye-catching and snackable structure is quite the involved and engaging process, especially when you consider a gingerbread house's various cookie walls, candy embellishments, and frosting-covered roof.

But many Southern Californians look forward to this step-by-step-by-step-by-step experience as fall deepens and the "Science of Gingerbread" competition opens at Discovery Cube OC and Discovery Cube LA.

The science centers, which are synonymous with super-cool you-try-it activities for youngsters and grown-ups, have become major holiday hubs thanks to their annual gingerbread contest, a quirky competition billed as the "largest" in the region.

Online registration is open and the period for dropping off your gingerbread structure at either Discovery Cube OC or LA begins Nov. 23.

We say "structure" because this competition isn't just about a traditional cookie cottage: You'll want to "spice" up your imagination as you decided what to bake and decorate.

Let the 2024 categories be your goodie-themed guide: The "Winter Wonderland" category is all about frosty fantasia — think of a "snowy village scene" or "cozy cabin" — while the "World of Science" invites bakers to be inspired by "STEM concepts" and the realm of progress.

And "It's a Small World" invites us to celebrate cultures, near and far, and architectural styles and traditions from around the globe.

There are some rules to peruse while you gather your flour and frosting; only "edible materials" may be used, and, once you submit your entry, it will be displayed through Jan. 5, 2025.

Do consider sizes — the display base's maximum size is 30" by 30" — and family/kid friendliness, too, as you decide what to do with your dough.

An awards ceremony will take place Dec. 14; check out the registration form for more details.

There's also a "Behind the Bakers" element to the 2024 contest, giving you a chance to share photos or videos of your process. The prize you might win? Nice: It's $500, and you could be featured on the Discovery Cube social channels.

The email address for your "Behind the Bakers" submission, and other must-knows, may be found on this page.