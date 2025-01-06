Disney California Adventure's Lunar New Year Foodie Guide is here

What to Know Disneyland Resort's 2025 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide

The Lunar New Year celebrations will take place at Disney California Adventure Park from Jan. 17-Feb. 16, 2025

Strawberry Milk Tea Macarons and Garlic Noodles are some of the special Year of the Snake snacks

A park ticket and reservation are required for entry

Lunar New Year meals, which include a bevy of auspiciously appetizing dishes, add a delicious element to the annual parades, parties, and celebrations that mark the start of a fresh year.

At Disneyland Resort, those dishes pay tribute to the traditional Asian delicacies, from bao to pho to milk tea desserts, that are found throughout the wintertime festivities.

Those celebratory snacks and beverages will up the flavor fun at Disney California Adventure Park from Jan. 17 through Feb. 16 when the resort's lively Lunar New Year Celebrations take palate-pleasing place.

As for the upcoming palate pleasers? The just-released 2025 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide tells the tempting tail, or rather tale: The Year of the Snake supping choices are plentiful, with Strawberry Milk Tea Macarons, Garlic Noodles, and Dragon Fruit Cocktails among the choices.

A Sip and Savor Pass will also be available for purchase, if you'd like to try several eats and sips in one yummy go.

Here are a few of the foodstuffs (and sipstuffs) coming up during the 2025 celebrations, which will feature the beloved Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, the Lunar New Year Wishing Wall, and cute character costumes, too.

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron from Award Wieners and Bamboo Blessings: Strawberry buttercream with milk tea center.

Pho Dip from Wrapped with Love: with rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions and pho broth.

Scallion Pancake Tostada from Studio Catering Co.: Fried scallion pancake, bulgogi beef, kimchi aïoli, and spicy scallion salad.