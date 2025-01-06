Food & Drink

Disney California Adventure's Lunar New Year Foodie Guide is here

A pho dip and scallion pancake are on the celebratory menu at the Anaheim theme park.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Disneyland Resort's 2025 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide
  • The Lunar New Year celebrations will take place at Disney California Adventure Park from Jan. 17-Feb. 16, 2025
  • Strawberry Milk Tea Macarons and Garlic Noodles are some of the special Year of the Snake snacks
  • A park ticket and reservation are required for entry

Lunar New Year meals, which include a bevy of auspiciously appetizing dishes, add a delicious element to the annual parades, parties, and celebrations that mark the start of a fresh year.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

At Disneyland Resort, those dishes pay tribute to the traditional Asian delicacies, from bao to pho to milk tea desserts, that are found throughout the wintertime festivities.

Those celebratory snacks and beverages will up the flavor fun at Disney California Adventure Park from Jan. 17 through Feb. 16 when the resort's lively Lunar New Year Celebrations take palate-pleasing place.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As for the upcoming palate pleasers? The just-released 2025 Lunar New Year Foodie Guide tells the tempting tail, or rather tale: The Year of the Snake supping choices are plentiful, with Strawberry Milk Tea Macarons, Garlic Noodles, and Dragon Fruit Cocktails among the choices.

A Sip and Savor Pass will also be available for purchase, if you'd like to try several eats and sips in one yummy go.

Here are a few of the foodstuffs (and sipstuffs) coming up during the 2025 celebrations, which will feature the beloved Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, the Lunar New Year Wishing Wall, and cute character costumes, too.

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park 2025 - Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron from Award Wieners and Bamboo Blessings: Strawberry buttercream with milk tea center
Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron from Award Wieners and Bamboo Blessings: Strawberry buttercream with milk tea center.
Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park 2025 - Pho Dip from Wrapped with Love: with rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions and pho broth
Pho Dip from Wrapped with Love: with rice noodles, sliced beef, shaved jalapeños, pickled onions and pho broth.
Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park 2025 - Scallion Pancake Tostada from Studio Catering Co.: Fried scallion pancake, bulgogi beef, kimchi aïoli, and spicy scallion salad
Scallion Pancake Tostada from Studio Catering Co.: Fried scallion pancake, bulgogi beef, kimchi aïoli, and spicy scallion salad.
Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park 2025 - Tropical Coconut Cooler from Longevity Noodle Co.: coconut cream, coconut milk, house-made jackfruit syrup, dragon fruit syrup, and lychee nectar and cherry juices garnished with mango coconut foam and rainbow jellies (nonalcoholic)
Tropical Coconut Cooler from Longevity Noodle Co.: coconut cream, coconut milk, house-made jackfruit syrup, dragon fruit syrup, and lychee nectar and cherry juices garnished with mango coconut foam and rainbow jellies (nonalcoholic).

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us