Disneyland Resort's Holiday Foodie Guide has new treats and festive flair

What to Know Disneyland Resort Holiday Foodie Guide

The online guide details the dining options at the Anaheim destination during the Holidays at Disneyland Resort

Available Nov. 15 through Jan. 6, 2025

A new Santa Baymax Macaron is among the treats, while favorites like Candy Cane Sourdough Bread will be back

Park tickets and reservations are required to visit Disneyland Park and/or Disney California Adventure Park

We're entering the most major and mintiest months of the calendar, a multi-week period when peppermint pops up in drinks (hot and cold), sweets (cakes and cookies), and just about every other palatable pleasure that can incorporate mint's zingy flair.

Gingerbread, too, is about to have its toothsome time of year, and cranberry, too. And few places celebrate these seasonal snacking stars in the way that Disneyland Resort so zestily does every holiday season.

The yuletide-inspired goodies of The Happiest Place on Earth debut Nov. 14, with a wrap-up on Jan. 6, 2025, when Holidays at Disneyland come to a close. But you can check out the ever-anticipated Holiday Foodie Guide now, which is live and online and tempting us with all sorts of yummy choices.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are a few of the dishes set to debut at the Anaheim destination, or make a cuisine-tastic comeback, in 2024 (and the first few days of 2025).

Do note that the specific eateries serving these goodies will be listed on the guide, so plan your park entries, hotel visits, or time around Downtown Disney District if there is particular meal or beverage you just can't miss.

A Santa Baymax Macaron — it's a macaron filled with peppermint buttercream, chocolate ganache and dark chocolate crunchies — will be available at Lucky Fortune Cookery

Look for the Al Pastor Pork and Pineapple Slider at Winter Sliderland. The hearty offering features al pastor pork and pineapple slider on corn brioche.

The Sticky Toffee Pudding Macaron — think a chocolate macaron shaped like Mickey with vanilla buttercream, date cake, and salted toffee sauce — is a seasonal sweet at Favorite Things.

Troubadour Tavern is serving the Holiday Beef Dinner Potato. The meal is a "(p)otato with sliced tri-tip steak, spinach-artichoke dip, demiglace and crispy onions."