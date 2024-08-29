‘Tiana's Bayou Adventure' debuts in November, along with ‘Holidays at the Disneyland Resort'

What to Know "Holidays at the Disneyland Resort" twinkles from Nov. 15, 2024 through Jan. 6, 2025

"Tiana's Bayou Adventure" will debut in Bayou Country at Disneyland Park Nov. 15

A ticket and reservation are required to visit the Anaheim theme parks

The seasonal joys of Disneyland always have a certain sparkle, from the dancing reindeer of "A Christmas Fantasy Parade" to the stately Christmas tree that adorns Main Street U.S.A. to all of those eye-catching, playfully pepperminty treats.

The sparkly joy will only flourish further in 2024 when "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" debuts Nov. 15, the same day "Holidays at the Disneyland Resort" will begin.

The uplifting attraction, which takes its inspiration from the 2009 animated film "The Princess and the Frog," will serve as the thrilling centerpiece of the just-renamed Bayou Country.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Sweet tunes that fans will know from the film, as well as new music, will add to the firefly-lit experience, which features Tiana, Mama Odie, and several of the princess's adorable friends.

Nearby, Ray's Berets and Louis' Critter Club will also make their debut, giving Bayou Country visitors the opportunity to shop for a variety of ride-inspired merchandise and other Disney-themed goodies.

The festive fun will flourish elsewhere around the resort, with the cheery chance to "... meet Santa Claus and select Disney characters at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park."

Guests can also "...search for decorative ornaments hidden throughout Downtown Disney District in Chip and Dale's Ornament Trail pursuit, and experience new cultural performance groups at Disney Festival of Holidays in Disney California Adventure Park," shares the Disneyland Resort team.

Take a look now at some of the fresh offerings and yuletide charms coming to The Happiest Place on Earth starting Nov. 15.

Following its opening at Walt Disney World earlier this year, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open November 15, 2024 at Disneyland Park in the newly renamed Bayou Country. (Photo: Anna Efetova/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland Resort guests can dance along as Disney and Pixar characters march to the beat of the Holiday Toy Drummers in "Mickey's Happy Holidays" during Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park during the 2024 holiday season. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland Resort transforms into a merry and magical place during the holiday season. Traditions provide cheerful entertainment, yuletide treats, specialty merchandise, sparkling décor and seasonal transformations of select attractions. At the entrance to Fantasyland, the holiday magic will shine brightly each evening when Sleeping Beauty's Winter Castle begins to sparkle with light and music fills the air illuminating the night in an enchanted wintertime spectacle at Disneyland Park. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)