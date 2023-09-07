Tiana's Palace opens at Disneyland with New Orleans-style cuisine and a fanciful design

What to Know Tiana's Palace Restaurant at Disneyland Park

Inspired by the 2009 animated feature "The Princess & the Frog," the quick-service eatery is located in the Anaheim theme park's New Orleans Square

A Muffaletta Sandwich is one menu star, as is the Cajun Spiced Half Chicken

Lily pads, beautiful flowers, fairy tale frogs, and a line-up of musical instruments, too: The darling design details festooning Tiana's Palace summon the sweet touchstones of "The Princess & the Frog," the 2009 Walt Disney Pictures animated feature that inspired the brand-new Disneyland Park restaurant.

The much-anticipated eatery debuted on Thursday, Sept. 7, giving theme park guests the chance to sit a spell while savoring the New Orleans Square scene.

"Just as the Disney Animation team did for 'The Princess & the Frog,' our Imagineering team put in a tremendous amount of research to help create Tiana's Palace in the true, authentic spirit of New Orleans," said Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director of Walt Disney Imagineering.

"This restaurant is filled with the festive beauty and charm of Tiana's dream restaurant in the movie and is meant to be a gathering place for family and friends to enjoy delicious meals, just as Tiana and her father James dreamed of."

Cajun specialties, beignet deliciousness, and gumbo goodness are all on the New Orleans-yummy menu. And if you'd like to purchase your House Gumbo or Gulf Shrimp and Grits ahead of time, using mobile ordering, you can by using the Disneyland app.

It's good to keep in mind that Tiana's Restaurant isn't a character restaurant, but you may meet Tiana just beyond the ebullient eatery's doors; the celebrated star of the fanciful film can often be found around New Orleans Square.

Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort Tiana's Palace opened in New Orleans Square at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2023. Inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film "The Princess and the Frog," the reimagined quick service restaurant serves authentic New Orleans flavors inspired by Tiana’s friends and adventures. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Guests will find a blue skylight inside Tiana’s Palace. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The Firefly Five Plus Lou instruments grace the inside of the New Orleans Square restaurant. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Look for porcelain frogs and other references to Tiana's life throughout the story-fun space. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)