Scenes from ‘Dogtoberfest': The Fido festivity still has a few weekends to go

What to Know Dogtoberfest at South Coast Botanic Garden

Palos Verdes Peninsula

Weekends in October

Included with garden admission or membership; $5 per dog

Oktoberfest celebrations can take place in a cozy, pub-like setting or a vast and airy hall, the sort of space with long, wooden tables and a grand stage built for oompah magic.

They can also move outdoors, too, into the picturesque town squares and leafy, lake-close spots that feel especially fall-ish.

But arriving with your pup? That usually isn't a given. The stein-and-lederhosen scene is usually devoted to people pleasures, meaning hounds are often not around.

There is, however, an Oktoberfest-inspired happening in Southern California that is very much about sipping something sudsy while our pooches strut at our side: Dogtoberfest.

The fluffy festivities are trotting each weekend in October at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula, so you still have a few opportunities to stop by, soak in the sun and cooler temperatures, and enjoy a brew alongside your four-footed bestie.

The garden shared a few photographs from the first weekend of Dogtoberfest 2024; take a look now and get to work sewing your dog's adorable dirndl, the one that matches your own festive ensemble.

Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer Dogtoberfest 2024 opened at the South Coast Botanic Garden October 5, 2024. (Photo by Chuck Bennett, Contributing Photographer)

Sips, sunshine, and shaggy pals are the seasonal staples of the alfresco celebration. (photo: South Coast Botanic Garden)

Costumes — for both humans and canines — are popular at the Palos Verdes Peninsula event (photo: South Coast Botanic Garden)

The Fido-and-friends frolic continues every Saturday and Sunday in October.