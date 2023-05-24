Don Your Monocle for MAINopoly, a Tasty Celebration of Santa Monica's Main Street

What to Know MAINoploy: A Taste of Main Street

Saturday, May 27 from 1 to 5 p.m.

$30 general advance admission; $55 VIP advance admission

Finding the opportunity to pass GO and go gourmet for a day doesn't happen all that often. In fact, you might even say that a person has more of a chance to land on Boardwalk or buy up every railroad on the Monopoly board.

But sometimes? Flavorful favor is the name of the game.

Look to vibrant Main Street in Santa Monica, that eatery-lined, shop-strong, super-strollable thoroughfare. And gaze upon the final Saturday in May, which is when MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street returns for its appetizing eighth outing.

This is a "Taste of"-type event, the sort of lighthearted larks that give foodies the chance to snack their merry, palate-pleasing way up and down a particular street.

But while other "Taste of" happenings might simply be about the bites and beverages, the Main Street celebration wears a Monopoly-inspired mantle, one that gives it a lively theme and some catchy gameplay.

This means that, yes, attendees do wear monocles, top hats, and other outlandish accessories inspired by the classic board game, an iconic pastime that has graced kitchen tables for nearly 90 years.

Guests receive a "board" to play with as well as 20 MAINopoly dollars to spend. And if you finish your game board? You'll be entered into a contest with the Main Street Prize Pack serving as the sought-after goodie (the pack features "$1,000+ in prizes").

As for your MAINopoly dollars?

They'll translate into 20 tastings. Stop by local spots like Pasjoli, The Victorian, and JuneShine for a scrumptious sample, then make your way to the "Go to Jail" VIP Beer Garden, where libations will be sold separately.

The Main Street Business Improvement District is the beneficiary of the May 27 event, which is an afternoon affair.

The event's 1 to 5 o'clock window is rather perfect, considering how many Monopoly mavens spent those exact hours as kids throwing down dice, moving pieces, passing GO, and buying up tiny hotels.