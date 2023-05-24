These LA Restaurants Made the Yelp List of Top 100 Burgers in America

Craving a burger? These Los Angeles-area restaurants can help.

This year's Yelp list of the Top 100 Burgers in America includes four Los Angeles-area burger spots, including some familiar and long-time favorites. There are 11 California locations on the list, which Yelp provides by identifying restaurants in the food category with high concentrations of "burgers" mentioned in reviews. Those businesses are then ranked with factors that include total volume and ratings on reviews.

The top spot in the country went to Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta.

Here are the Los Angeles-area burger spots on the list.

No. 5: Father's Office

Representing LA in the top-5, a must-try burger spot that accepts no substitute. None are needed with the mouth-watering Officer Burger. The dry-aged beef patty is topped with a delectable combination of caramelized onions, applewood smoked bacon compote, Maytag blue and Gruyere and arugula. Pile that between a French roll, dive into flavor and savor every bite. The original location is in Santa Monica, but you can also try the larger Culver City Father's Office or the even larger venue in downtown Los Angeles' historic Arts District.

No. 12. Monty's Good Burger

The plant-based burger that launched at Coachella, Stagecoach and other Southern California music festivals became available at the first Monty's Good Burger location in 2018. Monty's expanded to three other areas since then, featuring the Single Cheesebuger -- a grilled patty with vegan cheese, house spread, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, and grilled onions on a brioche bun. Monty's has locations in Culver, City, Echo Park, Koreatown and Riverside.

"Dubbed 'the vegan In-N-Out' by passionate Yelpers, Monty’s Good Burger is everything a takeout burger should be—minus the meat," Yelp noted in its ranking.

No. 26: Real Food Daily, Hollywood

The Original RFD Burger on Real Food Daily's menu of plant-based offerings comes on a ciabatta bun with melted cashew cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, chipotle aioli and jalapeños. There are locations in Pasadena, West Hollywood and Los Angeles International Airport.

No. 78: In-N-Out Burger

A Los Angeles classic. The first In-N-Out Burger opened as a drive-thru hamburger stand in Baldwin Park. By 1973, the chain had 13 restaurants, all in Los Angeles County, and expanded to 50 locations throughout Southern California by 1988.

Other California burger locations on the Yelp list: