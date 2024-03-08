Don't dally on daffodils: Descanso Gardens is experiencing a peak daffy bloom

What to Know Daffodils are blooming at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge as the second week of March arrives

Included with admission

The garden's famous tulip bloom should reach its peak later in March, but many blossoms are already popping

We'd never delay, dally, or postpone a cheerful chance to commune with that tall, lemonade-bright wonder, the daffodil, when given the uplifting opportunity.

Indeed, other regional flowers can sometimes take the spotlight, including the famous tulips of Descanso Gardens.

But moments before the colorful tulips hit their peakiest peak at the La Cañada Flintridge destination, daffodils are busily doing their bloom-it-up-big thing.

Which is all to say this: An intriguing social media post from the Descanso Gardens flower pros revealed that daffodils are having their eye-catching moment right now, and by "right now" we do mean the second weekend of March.

The tulips, which are the daffies' nearest neighbors in the garden, are, too; plenty are popping, but there will be even more tulip goodness to come in a week or two, later in March, so keep that in mind.

Will the daffodils' yellow-lush run be concluded by then?

Flowers, of course, are on their own schedules, so if you'd like to enjoy them, you might visit now. (Admission or a garden membership is required to view the daffies, keep in mind.)

While cultivated daffodils are a fabulous favorite of many gardens around Southern California, mountain mavens know that they'll find them in pretty profusion, around late March and early April, near Lake Arrowhead and Twin Peaks.

Pine Rose Cabins, a charming stay-over known for plenty of delightful daffodils come April, shared the sweet and poignant story of why visitors can find so many of the flowers in the area.

Happy daffying, flower lovers, whether you find your blossoms in a locally cultivated plot or along Highway 189, near Lake Arrowhead, later in the spring.