Dress up as art and join this lively Laguna Beach parade

What to Know Pageant Parade & Party in honor of the Pageant of the Masters

A parade through downtown Laguna Beach will pay tribute to the event's 90th anniversary; prizes will be awarded in a costume contest

Saturday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m.; meet at noon at Heisler Park Gazebo

Fashion inspirations can come from all corners, but some of the most sartorially splendid among us draw their divine looks from centuries-old paintings, those sumptuous works of art full of fabulous gowns, beautiful bonnets, and frocks festooned with frills.

Where, though, can a person try out these styles without committing to them on a daily basis?

Look to Laguna Beach and the Pageant Parade & Party, a celebration in honor of the Pageant of the Masters and one major milestone.

It's the "tableaux vivant" spectacular's 90th anniversary in 2023, and rather than standing still, which is what the volunteers so winningly do during the summertime stage show, the July 22 parade is, well, very much about parading (hence the name).

Anyone is invited to take part in the playful yet pompful procession, which will wend through downtown Laguna Beach just after noon.

What to wear to such an over-the-top event, where "colorful" and "quirky" will most definitely trump "casual"?

Dress like a figure from your favorite painting, an artist you admire, or a bowl of fruit, if you're feeling it. But go big, if you decide to take part, for there is a costume contest afoot, with a top prize of $250 for first place.

"We hope everyone will march with us in the parade to commemorate this milestone anniversary," said Marketing/PR Director, Sharbie Higuchi.

"This event captures the essence of our humble beginnings, honoring the origins of the Pageant of the Masters when local volunteers paraded through town as famous works of art."

"Come dressed up, bring your family and friends, and let's have a great time together, creating memories that will go down in history."

Even if you don't plan on prancing as a Degas ballerina or Renaissance-era lady, you are invited to visit Laguna Beach to witness the whimsy and joy the Pageant Parade & Party will summon.

Everything begins at Heisler Park Gazebo, with the on-stage contest, back at the Festival's longtime stomping grounds, serving as the concluding event.

Or rather, "standing still grounds" is more accurate.

This is, after all, one of the most unusual cultural events around, and the chance to join a costumed cadre of fans, all to honor its 90th, is something that should inspire movement for those who'd like to participate.

So don't stand still: Find out more about the costume contest, location, and important details now.

One additional highlight among many? A recognition of longtime volunteers will play a central role, adding to the gratitude-sweet spirit of the event.