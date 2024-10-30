Spend a cinematic Halloween night in DTLA

Movies are made to be enjoyed any day or night of the year, but when the evening of Oct. 31 arrives in atmospheric fashion?

There's something about settling into a theater among other eek-out enthusiasts, the film fans who love getting a little shivery in the presence of other movie lovers (who, yes, will also likely get a few well-deserved goosebumps from the eerie on-screen action).

Los Angeles is home to so many haunting, and maybe-even-possibly haunted, movie theaters, including the marvelous movie palaces that have long been starrily synonymous with this capital of entertainment.

One of those storied spots, The Orpheum Theatre, will set a bewitching scene on Thursday, Oct. 31 as the original "Suspiria" dances across the ensorcelled silver screen.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Presented by Cinespia, the atmospheric event will also feature a DJ, a photo booth, and the chance to bask in the ornate beauty of the vintage structure. It's an ideal DTLA space to watch the dreamlike work from director Dario Argento, a film that is known for its fantastic hues and strange spaces.

Tickets run from $37.94 through $71.07. And good to note: This is the final Cinespia event of 2024, so you'll need to wait patiently for next year for more lively, or rather undeadly, cinema celebrations.

Just a few blocks away, at least as the bat flies, a legendary vampire will hold cinematic sway at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

"Nosferatu" is the featured film at the culture landmark on Halloween night, with Clark Wilson providing the thrilling organ music. No need to sail on a ship to reach DTLA, like the lead character so famously does: Walt Disney Concert Hall is close to a Metro stop, and paid parking is nearby.

A few tickets are still available for "Nosferatu, A Symphony of Horror" on the LA Phil site.