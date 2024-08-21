That joyful gem, the El Segundo Art Walk, celebrates its 9th outing

What to Know 9th Annual El Segundo Art Walk

Free; Aug. 24 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Fire Station 1 at 314 Main Street is the event's headquarters; the live music will strum on a closed section of Eucalyptus

El Segundo, that innovative hub of art-forward thinkers, has long captivated creative people seeking a westwardly spot to settle, show, and soar.

We say "soar" with a nod to the city's role in the aerospace industry and its distinctly arty character.

Look to the excellent ESMoA, the Experimentally Structured Museum of Art, a creative space that found its vibrant start in El Segundo before a recent move to Lawndale.

Then pause to ponder the excellent galleries that call the coastal community home, all year long, as well as beloved cultural venues like the Old Town Movie Hall.

The El Segundo Art Walk, a big and bustling celebration of the area's art scene, has been a powerful and playful way to honor the city's imaginative spirit.

The annual to-do is coming back around for its 9th adventure, so spread your wings and soar for the city during the afternoon and early evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 24.

ESMoA will play a part in the party with an activity-filled booth, so be sure to swing by, while a bevy of local galleries will welcome visitors.

Live music on a closed-to-cars section of Eucalyptus will also draw revelers, while a trio of augmented reality art pieces will be in the spotlight.

For more about the featured artists, closed streets, picking up a map, and the free kick-off party Aug. 22, come in for a landing at one of the westside's liveliest, art-loveliest to-dos of the year.