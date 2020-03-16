El Torito Offering Free Kid Meals

What to Know All El Torito restaurants

Free meals for kids 12 and under

Pick-up or delivery

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a number of major changes on March 15 in response to stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

A major one? Restaurants around Los Angeles will temporarily close to dine-in service, but take-out and delivery services will be available.

One company looking to go the extra mile for its guests during this difficult time is El Torito.

The purveyor of tacos, enchiladas, and piquant salsas announced that all kids who are 12 and under can eat for free, beginning on March 16, as a way to help families during this time of school closures.

"We hope this offering, without any contingencies, helps make this period a little less stressful," said a message posted on the El Torito social pages on the evening of March 15.

The company vowed that all "updates and guidance" on the new rules were being "strictly adhered to."

Need a quick jump to the El Torito menu? Enchiladas rancheras, carne asada burritos, and pollo fresco en adobo are all on the tempting roster.