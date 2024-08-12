Catalina Island

An Elvis-inspired event croons on Catalina Island

Thank you, thank you very much: An Elvis Presley tribute artist will perform; there's a film screening, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Jason Hosking

What to Know

  • Dinner and a Movie with Elvis at the Catalina Museum for Art & History
  • $45 (other ticketing tiers are available)
  • Saturday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

WELCOME TO MOVIE ISLAND: So many vibrant California destinations can rightly vie for the "Most Film-tastic Location in the Golden State" trophy, including, yes, and quite obviously, Hollywood. But there's a charming island that sits about 22 miles west of the mainland, an away-from-it-all scenic wonderland that is still, most definitely, part of Los Angeles County. This gives island — we're talking about Catalina Island, natch — plenty of Tinseltown cred. The bison-famous burg is, after all, county siblings with Hollywood, but Catalina Island boasts has its own stellar and varied cinematic history. So when a summer-style film event pops up on the calendar, we must pause to pay Catalina its deserved due and say, "thank you, thank you very much" for all of its silver-screen gifts.

DINNER & A MOVIE WITH ELVIS: The King, or rather talented Elvis Presley tribute artist James Kruck, will visit Avalon on Aug. 17 for a performance, dinner, and a screening at the Catalina Museum for Art & History. "Change of Habit," the last movie that featured the icon in an acting role, will screen and the supper is a buffet affair. But wait: You say you're still craving more Catalina movie fun? The film-themed events roll all year long on Catalina Island, with the Catalina Film Festival summoning major stars in late September and silent films shimmering at various points of the calendar at the Ackerman Family Amphitheater. And, of course, the hugely popular Catalina Wine Mixer, inspired by the 2008 comedy "Step-Brothers," is now a spring staple on the island's social calendar.

