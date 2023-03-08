Enjoy The Flower Fields at Home via a Vibrant Bouquet of Ranunculus Blooms

What to Know Ranunculus bouquets are a seasonal offering; the blossoms are grown at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

$69.99 each; taxes and shipping are additional

The attraction is open daily through May 14, 2023 (Mother's Day)

Approaching the middle part of March means plotting all of the many places where petals are starting to pop, at least for those Southern Californians who love seeing a lovely vista brimming with blooms.

And one of the best-known vistas, at least when it comes to cultivated specimens of the showiest varieties? It's the world-famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad, which open each year on March 1.

Millions of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers are beginning to add their pizzazz to the pretty spot, which is known for its soft, ocean-close hills and plentiful pursuits, from the sweet Sweet Pea Maze to a popular day devoted to flower photography.

How, though, to bring a slice of this spectacular spot into your own home, if you can't get to Carlsbad this season? Or you can, but you'd like some ranunculus remarkableness adding splendor to your abode?

A colorful bouquet, straight from The Flower Fields, could be the splendid solution.

Deliveries have just begun for these beautiful bunches of flowers, which are priced at $69.99 each.

That fee doesn't include taxes or shipping, do keep in mind, so you'll want to peruse everything before hitting the "order" button.

The 30-stem bunches are offered in a few different color combinations; the winning trio of orange, gold, and yellow is one choice, but fans of red and pink will also find their happy hues represented.

The flower colors are based on availability, of course, and what the weather may deliver.

But speaking of delivery, here is something delightful: These bouquets can ship nationwide, should you want to send a slice of California-style flower power to a loved one several states away.

Something fresh and flavorful for '23? Flower Fields Olive Oil, which you can also order online.