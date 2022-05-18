Enter a ‘Beastly' LA Zoo Sweepstakes Inspired by Betty White

Naming a favorite photograph that features the incandescent, incredibly funny, and abundantly generous Betty White?

You might find a rollicking one, such as a picture from "The Golden Girls" set, or an enchanting image depicting her time as a host of the Rose Parade.

But chances are the sweetest snapshot of the marvelous Ms. White involves a dog, or a snake, or a bird, or one of the animals the icon adored, supported, and championed during her long and illustrious life.

To honor her memory, and the many furry, feathery, hissy, and cuddly companions Betty White met during her days as a friend to the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, the animal park is hosting a "Thank You for Being an LA Zoo Friend" sweepstakes.

The social media sweepstakes kicked off on May 18 on both Instagram and Facebook. Tagging a friend and sharing the post are two of the requirements to enter, but you'll want to read up on everything you need to know at the Official Sweepstakes Rules page.

The winner will receive two tickets to the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's annual Beastly Ball, on Saturday, June 4, a favorite event of Betty White, who served as a GLAZA trustee for over 50 years.

The "Beastly Ball" package created for the winner of the sweepstakes? It has "a retail value of $3,000."

"The Ball was one of Betty’s favorite fundraising events, so it's the perfect place for you and your best friend to 'be like Betty' while supporting the conservation of species across the globe," says Tom Jacobson, president of GLAZA.

The new Betty White Conservation Hero Award will debut at the starry 2022 celebration, and a grand White Carpet?

That, too, will play a role in the effervescent evening event, all to pay loving tribute to the performer, who passed away at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021.

"Betty's deep love and passion for animals will forever be a part of the Los Angeles Zoo's history," says Denise M. Verret, CEO & Zoo Director, Los Angeles Zoo.

"She believed in the importance of zoos and our mission of species conservation and used her influence, humor, and generosity to make the world a better place for all living creatures."

The sweepstakes concludes on May 25 at 11:59 p.m.; find out now how to enter and, with a little luck, you may be able to "be like Betty" for one roar-able, chirp-worthy, raise-a-howl-happening.