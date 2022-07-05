‘Evenings at Glen Ivy' Boast Sunset Shimmer

What to Know Glen Ivy Hot Springs in Temescal Valley

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through October, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; live music and Sunday sound baths are on the line-up

$55; if you're visiting in the day, add on an evening visit for $25; dining options are available, too

We know that water reflects sunlight, but seeing the final rays of the day reflected in a shimmery surface, or moonlight adding a bit of iridescent mystery to a pretty pool, can only up the ethereal pleasure of taking a dip.

Glen Ivy Hot Springs has become synonymous with delightful dips and ethereal thrills over the last several decades, with those thrills typically occurring in the daytime. That's because the celebrated spa attracts visitors when the sun is bright, Club Mud brims with guests seeking a buttery, baked-on experience, and the outdoor mineral baths are humming.

But in the summer? The destination hangs out the proverbial "welcome" sign for a few extra hours each day, thanks to the lengthier stretches of sunlight and warmer, linger-longer air.

And that "welcome" has officially been made for 2022, now that Evenings at Glen Ivy have returned for a feel-good, music-laden, multi-month run.

The weekend-centered series is now open and running through October.

Zack Benson

Andy by "weekend" we do mean Friday, in addition to Saturday and Sunday, if you're seeking to wind down the final weekday with a soak and some smooth songcraft

That smooth songcraft will hail from guitar-strumming, saxophone-playing musicians calling upon the outdoor area, but there are will be other mood-calming pursuits, like sound baths, to enjoy.

The Sound Bath Meditations will take place on Sundays, do note.

Dining options, too, will be available from the Ivy Kitchen, if you'd like to enjoy a meal during the special nights.

Attending this twilight treat?

If you've already booked time at the hot springs spot earlier in the day, you can add an evening visit for $25, while solely calling upon the later-in-the-day event will be $55.

Call it one of the wind-down-iest happenings around, a limited-time offering that makes the most of the later summer sunsets, balmier evenings, and the fact that we'd all like to slow it down, at least a little bit, before fall returns to supercharge our schedules.

Details on Evenings at Glen Ivy? Dip a toe, now, at this helpful site.