Everybunny get happy: A beloved railroad's ‘Easter Eggstravaganza' is here

What to Know Easter Eggstravaganza at Irvine Park Railroad

March 2 through 30, 2024

Free entry; activity tickets are $8 each (some activities require two tickets); $20 Easter Bunny visits; parking at Irvine Regional Park has an additional fee

When it comes to hearing about outdoor activities that involve egg hunts, cute crafts, Easter Bunny meet-and-greets, spring breezes, festive photo-taking spots, snacking in the sunshine, and tot-friendly train rides, well... we're all ears.

If only our ears were a couple of feet tall, and super fuzzy, and pointy at the top tips. Alas, we are humans, not hares, which means we have to hop over to happenings that feature our favorite basket-carrying critter.

One of the biggest and bounce-able and bountiful of the Easter Bunny happenings rolls into Irvine Park Railroad around this time of year. The daily to-do is called "Easter Eggstravaganza," a kid-dorable event that features an array of outside-y and uplifting events over a merry month, or most of a month, rather.

That month is March, as you might have sunnily surmised, and the effervescent activities will take place daily from March 2-30, 2024.

The Easter Bunny will be there, and Easter egg hunts are scheduled for select times.

Perusing the railroad site for everything you need to know before you hop, hop, hop on over to Orange is important, so bun, er, run in this direction now.

Other wholesome activities include the Egg Basket Toss, Cookie Decorating, and the Bunny Round-Up.

Entry is free to Irvine Park Railroad, but keep in mind that activity tickets are $8 each and some activities will require more than one. Meeting the Easter Bunny is $20.

Parking at Irvine Regional Park has a fee, too; you can find out the prices on the railroad site.