Explore Tinseltown's eerie and ethereal past on a Haunted Hollywood Walking Tour

What to Know Haunted Hollywood Walking Tour: True Crime, Creepy Tales presented by ExperienceFirst

$39 and up

The adventure will call upon a number of boulevard-close landmarks, with stories of stars, spirits, and more

No one would dare counter the notion that Tinseltown is a tale-producing mega-machine, the sort of fantastical factory where so many of our most celebrated screen stories have started.

But there are long-lived legends that also float down and around Hollywood Boulevard like so much enchanted mist, the yarns that involve famous phantoms and real-life incidents of a most notorious nature.

Haunted Hollywood Walking Tours from ExperienceFirst explores the "Thrills and Chills of LA's most famous neighborhood" every day as the sun begins to set and a glamorous gloaming settles over the city like some vintage veil.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Haunted Hollywood Walking Tour

The vintage vibes are potent on the perambulation, which leads you by and into several storied structures, including places like the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, home of the first Academy Awards ceremony.

That was almost a century ago, so you can bet that the decades have yielded all sorts of dastardly anecdotes.

"We'll explore the true crime and creepy tales of Hollywood's most infamous as we walk down the Boulevard of Broken Dreams to visit haunted hotels, theaters, and landmarks."

"This two-hour haunted walking tour is led by an expert guide with a passion for LA history."

Spectral starlets, villains that made major headlines, and other tidbits of a spooky and/or unsettling nature will be shared.

Eager to leg it around a legendary area, some of the most surreal and otherworldly blocks on the planet? Tickets begin at $39.

Will these fables and phantoms live up to the movies we've enjoyed over the years? Or will we see threads of these Hollywood legends in the cinematic experiences we've loved the most?

Join a tour and find out how the city's ghostier and ghoulish side compares to all of the dreamy tales it has sent to the silver screen.