Find Black History Month Fests and Tours Around Southern California

What to Know February is National Black History Month

Several major happenings will take place around Southern California, including the Los Angeles Black History Month Festival, Disneyland Resort shows, and a virtual Los Angeles Conservancy architecture tour

Look also for a number of local film events, including the Academy Museum's three-day "Regeneration Summit: A Celebration of Black Cinema"

Honoring the leadership, contributions, and legacy of African American innovators, scholars, inventors, trailblazers, and artists has long been one of the central and celebratory missions of National Black History Month, which happens each February.

Southern California is home to several uplifting, educational, and joyful Black History Month events, specifically the festivals, tours, concerts, and exhibits that will ebulliently unfurl at local museums, theme parks, and cinemas throughout the month.

Take a look at a few of the 2023 celebrations taking place around Los Angeles and our region over the next four weeks, and find more information on times, dates, and whether you'll need to reserve a ticket or spot in advance (visit the event site for further details; some events are free while others will require admission).

"Regeneration Summit: A Celebration of Black Cinema": The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is devoting the first weekend of February to the pioneers and icons of Black moviemaking, with an "Around the Block Party" launching the festivities on Feb. 3. A family festival, memorable screenings, and starry appearances are on the schedule, as well as opportunities to visit "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971," the large-scale exhibition that opened at the Miracle Mile museum in 2022.

41st Annual Black History Parade and Festival: Pasadena is the place for several sweet happenings throughout February, including the Feb. 18 parade in honor of Councilmember John J. Kennedy. "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" will screen at Pasadena City Hall's Black History Movie Night on Feb. 24, with other happenings, from breakfasts to tours, festively filling the city calendar.

Los Angeles Black History Month Festival: The Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Complex is the place to be on Feb. 19 for concerts, conviviality, and a great get-together. Visitors to the daylong gathering can enjoy food vendors, live music, art presentations, and the Afrikan Marketplace, as well as several other offerings. Find out more by following the festival's social pages.

Building Community: Pioneering Black Architects in LA: This virtual tour, helmed by the Los Angeles Conservancy, will explore the groundbreaking work of some of LA's most legendary architects including Norma Merrick Sklarek, Paul Revere Williams, and Robert Kennard. Viewers of the Feb. 22 presentation will be asked to "reflect on why it's important for architects to understand and represent the communities for which they design buildings."

Black History Month in Santa Monica: The solar-powered Ferris wheel that sits as the stunning centerpiece of Santa Monica Pier will pay tribute to Black History Month with a large-scale light show on the evening of Feb. 1. There are a number of city events throughout the month, including exhibits at Santa Monica City Hall and a concert on Feb. 2 at the Main Library's MLK Auditorium.

Black History Month Prosperity Market @ CAAM: The California African American Museum is devoting the final Saturday of February to a beautiful market, one that will "celebrate Black farmers, chefs, and entrepreneurs" as well as a lovely line-up of fun pursuits including cooking demos, a place for kids to create, and DJ music, too.

Celebrate Black History Month at Disneyland Resort: A bevy of shows and experiences will return to the Anaheim destination, or make their debuts, during February 2023. The beloved "Celebrate Gospel" will be back on Feb. 18 and 25 while families can enjoy Black History Month crafts, tunes, and more community-fun to-dos around Downtown Disney District. Look also for special menu items around the resort, beginning on Feb. 9.

Visit California has more information on ways to connect with Black History Month events and important historical sites located throughout the state, while Discover Los Angeles is a sublime spot to learn more about many of Southern California's Black-owned businesses and Black History Month celebrations.

Pictured: "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and iconic architect Paul Revere Williams