Fireworks to films: Cinespia's July line-up is ready to light up the sky

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery and LA State Historic Park; tickets are $22-$30 at Hollywood Forever and $20-$22 at LA State Historic Park

"Pee-wee's Big Adventure" and fireworks start the month off in a super-sparkly fashion on July 1 at Hollywood Forever

Celebrate 40 years of "Valley Girl" at Hollywood Forever on July 29

When we reminisce about the best blockbusters of our youth, or the quirky indies that positively influenced us as adolescents, or the comedies that provided us all of our lifelong lines (which we quote again and again and again), we're very often thinking of those fabulous films that debuted in July.

For July, at least for a good long time?

That's when the movie industry's biggest and most riotous run shifted into a full sprint, giving us the glorious, over-the-top films we still count as our favorites.

And while the movies on the July 2023 Cinespia schedule didn't all have their debuts in July — "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" was an offbeat August offering back in 1985 — fans of these films can savor them on the big outdoor screen during the oh-so-cinematic seventh month.

Almost all the films on the July line-up will shimmer at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, but keep in mind that the "Fifth Element" will set down its landing gear at LA State Historic Park on July 21.

Weeks before that, Pee-wee and his shiny bike are the stars, and they'll be pedaling into our hearts on July 1, along with a pre-Fourth of July fireworks show, at Hollywood Forever.

"Fight Club," "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion," "Gremlins," and "Valley Girl" will also screen at the Tinseltown spot, with "Valley Girl" celebrating 40 years and, fa la eek, "Gremlins" marking Christmas in July.

As always, well-themed photo booths, DJ tunes, a place to buy candy, and beer and wine for purchase are part of the events.

And while the "Gremlins" rules are known by anyone who has ever encountered the havoc-wreaking critters — never, ever feed them after midnight, for starters — surely you also know the main must-know for Cinespia: Purchasing your admission in advance is key to a great night out.