Florida

Florida Baseball Team Lists Stadium on AirBnB for $1500

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field

Twitter / Pensacola Blue Wahoos

A Florida team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their oceanview stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field.

“Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field,” the listing said.

The Scene

What to do, where to go and what to see

Memorial Day 15 hours ago

Formation of 18 Historic Planes to Fly Over SoCal on Memorial Day

18 hours ago

Free or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home

And although the listing had no reviews, the stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said on a Facebook post that it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season from league officials before opening more dates for vacation rentals between July and October.

The Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridacoronaviruspensacola
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us