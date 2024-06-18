Food & Drink

Bake festive 4th of July pies at this Santa Monica cooking school

Be the belle of your holiday barbecue by showing with scratch-made desserts; spots are filling up fast.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Gourmandise School

What to Know

  • 4th of July Pies cooking classes
  • The Gourmandise School in Santa Monica
  • Spots are available on June 30 and July 3; $195 each; you'll leave with two homemade pies and some hand pies, too

It is always the perfect moment to sharpen our cooking skills or begin the process of learning to make delicious dishes, if we've never taken that initial step toward formal culinary knowledge gathering.

But there are those moments on the calendar that we tend to associate with the pleasures of the kitchen.

Classes can fill up around the holidays, and during the cooler months, too, and near Mother's Day? Cooking schools are busy with brunch-themed instruction.

Summer, though, is an ideal time to step up to the stove and/or oven at an air-conditioned cooking school: The heat is off you to produce big seasonal feasts and showy, over-the-top spreads.

Nostalgic pies are often the order of the dining day, especially as the Fourth of July approaches. The Gourmandise School is embracing this tasty take on one of our toastiest occasions with a class focused on "4th of July Pies."

There's a session on June 30 and another on July 3 and, yep, you'll depart with two pies festooned with crumbs and fruit.

A Double Crust Peach Pie — that crust is a handmade butter beauty, by the way — is one of the confections that students will bake, and a Blueberry Crumble-Topped Pie is on the roster, too, in addition to some hand pies.

How popular will you be showing up at that Independence Day picnic with a made-from-scratch pie? And all of your stories from cooking class, the sorts of tantalizing tales that might inspire your envious pals to sign up for a chance to burnish their own baking skills?

As with so many courses at the Santa Monica school, spots do fill up.

And here's something even sweeter, just ahead of the holiday: There's a 4th of July-themed cupcake class for parents and kids on July 3, too, if that is more your cup(cake) of tea.

