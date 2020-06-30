Fourth of July Fests to Shine Online and From Afar

What to Know AmericaFest is a virtual afternoon program in 2020, with music from Mt. Wilson

Huntington Beach will include a vehicle caravan of officials, high school seniors, more

Pacific Palisades is offering both a virtual concert and a WWII plane flyover

Holidays, in the time of the coronavirus closure, are still there to be observed, honored, and celebrated, though how we approach doing so, and embrace the spirit of the moment, has changed in 2020.

Which means that some of the biggest parties and splashiest fireworks spectaculars have been canceled, yes, and LA County beaches are closed, too.

But a number of events, including a beloved bash that's nearly a century old, will sparkle on, at least virtually and through our screens, this Independence Day.

AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl is marking its 94th birthday with a first: A virtual gathering. The one-hour July 4 event is free, and is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m., with a cello concert from Mt. Wilson and celebrations of veterans and military members.

Related to the Fourth fun? The Tribeca Drive-In will be screening favorite flicks at the Rose Bowl starting in July, with several spots still open for a number of July 4 screenings, including "The Wizard of Oz."

The 4th of July Block Party, a happening co-presented by Grand Park and The Music Center, will include a host of appearances by luminaries, including D Smoke, Amindi, Danny Trejo, and several more artists. Find out how to stream the show or catch on ABC7 here.

A Front Yard Fourth of July, in Huntington Beach, will feature a car-based celebration, one that will take in front yard decorations around the city.

"Bringing the Celebration Home" is the theme, and "a caravan of parade favorites," including "frontline heroes" as well as graduating seniors, will participate.

Spirit of America, in Santa Clarita, will include fireworks, but officials are asking locals to watch from "their homes" or a distance away. The parking structure and nearby street will be closed, dissuading crowds.

Pacific Palisades is a community known for embracing all of the flair of the Fourth. In 2020, that flair will still be embraced, via a virtual concert, a community flyover of World War II planes at 2 p.m., and a yard-decorating contest.