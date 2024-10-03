Nature

Free admission: Wildlife Day is winging its way to Pasadena

The Pasadena Humane event offers complimentary entry, but tickets are required (and limited).

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Wildlife Day
  • Pasadena Humane at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena
  • Free entry, but a ticket is required
  • Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Talks about living gently near urban critters, a vendor marketplace, and kids' activities are on the roster

October may be the tenth month, but the number "22" instantly springs to mind this time of year for many nature-loving Southern Californians.

That's because we respectfully paws, er, pause to celebrate the incredible legacy of P-22, the beloved mountain lion, and the countless wild critters that live in our neighborhoods, and, quite often, just beyond our doors.

P-22 Day will raise a joyful roar later in the month at Griffith Park, but there's a wonderful way to connect with local animals in the days ahead: By securing a complimentary ticket to Wildlife Day at the Pasadena Humane.

The Oct. 6 event will offer a host of interesting diversions, from activities created for the youngsters — participants will make seed crafts — and a vendor marketplace made for browsing and possibly buying (nurseries and purveyors of handmade goods will be on the grounds).

The Arroyo and Foothills Conservancy will present an informative talk, along with other nature-minded organizations, while "ambassador animals" will make cool and educational cameos.

As mentioned, Wildlife Day is totally free to attend but spots are limited, so you'll want to snag your ticket faster than a swooping hawk alights on a high tree branch.

Here's to one of the wildliveliest months on the calendar and all of the critter joy, and knowledge, that October so deftly delivers to so many of us.

Wing your way to this site for more information and your ticket now.

