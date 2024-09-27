The free Banana Festival has plenty of ‘a-peel' for fans of the yummy fruit

What to Know The 11th Annual Banana Festival

105 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme

Free entry and parking

Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The "celebration of a diverse working port" will feature bands, treats, pie-eating contests, and lively photo opportunities, too

Port tours are on the line-up, too, with "tours by land and sea scheduled hourly"

LIFE MAY BE A BOWL OF CHERRIES, but we prefer to think of it as a banana split. After all, a classic dessert usually has different flavors of ice cream, signifying the variety of life, and all sorts of toppings, from the crunchy to the drizzly. (Our existence is not especially crunchy nor drizzly, but this speaks to how each bite of life can change.) Honoring the star of this dish, and all of the creamy, frozen, and utterly snackable ways we enjoy it, happens at a few tasty California festivals, including the peel-tastic party that graces the waterfront in Port Hueneme each fall. The Banana Festival, which celebrates its 11th gooey go-around Sept. 28, is a "celebration of a diverse working port," which means that informative port tours also play a major and important role.

THE FREE EVENT... is known for its live music, its ocean-adjacent vibe, and a caboodle of banana-luscious treats for purchase. While the goodies festooning the snacky scene might change a bit, year to year, past festivals have featured banana lumpia, banana milkshakes, banana cookies, and, yes, banana splits. Over a dozen vendors regularly grace the fruitful happening, which pays tribute to both the banana and the busy deep-water Port of Hueneme, "one of the largest banana gateways in the country." An area for kids — activities, games, and, sweet, banana crafts are on deck — and a line-up of shop-ready vendors are part of the day out by the water, too. Are you up for a pie-eating contest? Those are on the whipped-creamy schedule, too.