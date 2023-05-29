Free Concerts at the Original Farmers Market Return This Week

What to Know Thursday Night Summer Music at the Original Farmers Market

Free; Thursdays, June 1 through August 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Beatles tributes, rock, reggae, country, swing, and more

Opportunities to bask in ballads, swing out to spirited songs, and clap along to the excellent rock anthems of yore are relatively plentiful come summertime, a season that is known for its music-centered pleasures.

You only need to look to your nearest concert venue, the sort of large hall that draws artists throughout the warmer months.

But if you're seeking starlight with that swing-out setlist, and a more intimate setting, and plentiful snacking, and a personality-filled place that's served as a music mainstay for decades, you only need to look to Third & Fairfax, a location that's synonymous with free summer music.

That's where the awning-lined, green-tabled, clocktower-cool Original Farmers Market is located, an easygoing hangout that has been serving up the free-to-enjoy sounds for a good long while ("good long while" means "decades" here, so impressive).

And those sounds will return on Thursday, June 1, so sweet.

The place? The West Patio, near the Gumbo Pot.

The time? It begins at 6 o'clock, but arriving early for a seat is recommended. No reservation is required and entry is indeed complimentary, but note that parking may have a fee (check the site for details).

And the line-up adding luminosity to the Thursday Night Summer Music series? Paperback Writer will bring the Beatles-style beats on June 1, while The Jazz Cartel will summon that Sinatra swankitude on June 8.

Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas, The Crown City Bombers, and several other SoCal gems fill out the rest of the summer's roster, which concludes on Aug. 31.

A fresh twist on this longtime favorite? August 2023 has been designated "Emerging Artists Month," so make a date with the delightful destination to check out some vibrant up-and-comers.

Fab: The Original Farmers Market site will list the artists as well as all of the eateries serving dinner during the concerts.

Bands can and do change, but knowing that the vibrant patio scene, great Gumbo Pot dishes, and summer starlight remains the same is a notion that is as nice as the perfectly played ditty.