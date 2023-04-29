Free Entry and 150+ Artisans: Jackalope Indie Fair Hops Into Pasadena

What to Know Jackalope Indie Artisan Fair

Free admission; April 29 and 30, 2023

Central Park near Old Pasadena

Our hippity-hoppity-oriented days wound down around Easter, but a large-scale outdoor artisan fair, one that boasts dozens of vendors?

Our long ears just perked up: We're ready the jump over to Pasadena's Central Park where Jackalope, the sizable indie-everything festival, is setting up shop over the final weekend of April.

Make that shops, as in lots of shops: Over 150 artisans will be there, selling everything from beautifully made ceramics to delicate, shiny bracelets to the quirkiest greeting cards around.

Kitchen goods, from kitschy towels to pretty bowls to all sorts of pantry finds — think herbaceous shrubs, offbeat jellies, and posh popcorn — also make a strong showing at the fair, which also visits the Crown City in the fall just ahead of Thanksgiving.

The artisans arriving at the Metro-close park, all to show and sell a vast assortment of handmade items, include Kawaii Craft Shop, Archetype Beard Company, and La Bruja Jewelry.

Beyond the treasure-loaded tables and beautifully adorned booths? There shall be food trucks, of course, and places to purchase refreshing beverages. April 29 and 30 are expected to be warmer, and even summer-ish, so the right sip could really be the cool capper on your alfresco shopping adventures.

The lengthy listing of vendors can be found at the Jackalope site.