Free, furry, and fun: Celebrate urban wildlife at the ‘P-22 Day Festival'

What to Know P-22 Day at the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round

Sunday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free; craft-making, music, nature moments, and more

P-22, the late, great, and oh-so-inspirational big cat, has been much on our minds over the past year.

Of course, the mountain lion, an iconic animal that spent years roaming Griffith Park and its closest neighborhoods, is often on people's minds, thanks to the critical legacy he so movingly helped to create, just by simply living his noble life.

But thanks to the on-the-rise Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills, the bridge that will one day allow animals to trot over the 101 freeway safely, and cameos by cute P-22 puppets — one was seen at the Skirball Cultural Center's Puppet Festival last spring — the much-missed mountain lion has felt ever-present.

That shining presence will grow stronger on Sunday, Oct. 22 when P-22 Day returns to Griffith Park.

It's a sunshiny chance for fans of the famous feline, and all of the wild critters of Southern California, to gather for music, craft-making, outdoorsy activities, and opportunities to learn about our splendid natural wonderland, the one that flourishes all around us.

"Our festival promises a treasure trove of captivating exhibits and activities that will ignite your curiosity and deepen your connection to the wild world around us," shares the festival announcement.

"From interactive displays to immersive experiences, there's something for everyone, young and old.

The fall tradition is part of the larger Urban Wildlife Week, a celebratory, education-focused stretch that honors "our majestic wildlife and the remarkable ecosystems that thrive right in the heart of our bustling metropolis."

Making a reservation or finding a ticket to the furry fun in Griffith Park on Oct. 22? Not necessary: It's totally free and everyone is welcome.