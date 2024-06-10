This free Beverly Hills car show is a Father's Day classic

What to Know 2024 Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance

Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; be at the main stage around noon for the awards ceremony

The free event will take place along Rodeo Drive; around 100 "rare and iconic vehicles" will be on view

Rolling into a 30th anniversary is a major deal, especially when you've brought the jaw-dropping delight, and all-out dazzlement, with each passing year.

The Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance hasn't yet revved into its big 30th, but it is nearly there: The free event, which is synonymous with Father's Day among Southern California car lovers, is marking its 29th outing in 2024.

As with past celebrations, you won't need to make a reservation: Simply swing by the Golden Triangle starting at 10 a.m. on June 16 and soak in the showy splendor.

And we do mean "showy": The 100 or so vehicles that will take part are described as both "rare and iconic," lofty but apt descriptions that are backed up by the beautiful vehicles on display.

Consider that the 2024 celebration will feature a Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix exhibition, as well as 13 cars from O'Gara Beverly Hills, the event's sponsors. Those sublime vehicles include an Aston Martin Vantage as well as a McLaren Artura Spider.

The Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance is one of the most popular events on the Beverly Hills calendar. (photo courtesy of The City of Beverly Hills)

Other local auto powerhouses, including Auto Vault Storage and Lucid Motors, will be at the six-hour gathering.

A Netflix area devoted to the July 3 launch of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" will also pop up at the Father's Day festivity, with an opportunity to pose with a blue 1970 Chevy Nova (you'll leave with a Father's Day card that features Harold Faltermeyer's famous "Beverly Hills Cop" theme).

It isn't all about the looking/admiring scene; a dozen awards, including "Most Elegant," will be presented to several car owners; head to the main stage around noon to applaud the winners.

The beneficiaries of the event include the Beverly Hills Police Officers Association and Beverly Hills Firefighters' Association, which both aid first responders and their families.