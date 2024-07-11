Strum on, summer: Free ‘Summer Concerts' begin at Manhattan Village

What to Know Summer Concerts at Manhattan Village in Manhattan Beach

July 11 through Aug. 29, 6 to 8 p.m. in the shopping center's Plaza area

Free admission

"Summer" and "strummer" just happen to share a whole bunch of letters, but their distinctive meanings are worlds apart.

But wait... are they really? Well, yes; one is a season and one is a musician who strums, playing a stringed instrument with aplomb.

Still, these two concepts dovetail nicely when the weather is at its warmest, which is no surprise: We do love sitting back on a summer's evening as a live music performance delivers a few easygoing and uplifting hours.

It's true that several of Southern California's outdoor concert series launched earlier in the summer, but there are still a few to go, including one of the majors in Manhattan Beach.

In short, you haven't missed the boat on free music this summer: The multi-Thursday series will strum its first strum of 2024 on July 11 beginning at 6 o'clock.

The Summer Concerts series at Manhattan Village will, in fact, tap into summer's strum-a-bility each Thursday evening from July 11 through Aug. 29.

The line-up is live if you'd like to check it out in advance: "American Idol" contestant Kristi Krause will perform Aug. 1 while the final show of the 2024 run will feature South Bay band Feed the Kitty.

No reservation is required and "beach blankets and chairs" are a-ok.

For details, as well as what's available, dining-wise, at the shopping center, visit the Manhattan Village site.

Eager for more Manhattan Beach concerts that just happen to be, oh sweet summer sounds, free to enjoy? Check out the Concerts in the Park schedule now; they're happening at Polliwog Park on Sunday afternoons through Sept. 1.