Splash! Join a free synchronized swimming class with the Aqualillies

What to Know Pop-up Synchronized Swim Classes at the West Hollywood Aquatic Center

Aqualillies, the celebrated synchronized swim troupe, will lead a free class July 20, 2024 from 9 to 10:15 a.m.; open to participants ages 14 and older

Three more classes, priced at $20, are ahead; the dates are Aug. 17, Sept. 21, and Oct. 19; register now at this site

Temperatures are on the rise again around Southern California, which makes the possibility of a pool, and time spent in a beautiful blue expanse, especially appealing.

But even more appealing than that nice and cooling notion?

The awesome opportunity to learn some stylish synchronized swimming techniques, the kind of marvelous moves that are so balletically performed by the Aqualillies.

The swimming stars are known for their appearances in music videos and movies — the aquatic artists were featured in 2016's "Hail, Caesar!" — as well as their frequent around-town performances; you may have seen the troupe make a celebratory splash in person at a Southern California pool over the past several years.

Now, you can learn from the Aqualillies and you can do it for free, at least if you sign up for the July 20 Pop-up Synchronized Swimming Class at the West Hollywood Aquatic Center.

The pool pros will present four sessions at the West Hollywood center in 2024 and the first outing is complimentary; if you can't make it July 20, the Aug. 17, Sept. 21, and Oct. 19 sessions are $20 each.

"Over the course of each 75-minute class, our instructors will teach you some synchronized swimming basics: sculling techniques, layouts, tucks, ballet legs and more," shares the troupe.

"Then you'll set your skills to music with a beautiful and athletic routine."

If you haven't ever tried synchronized swimming before, don't fret: First-timers to the splashy and athletic art form are welcome.

But there are safety considerations to keep in mind, of course; participants "(m)ust have basic swimming / treading water skills + comfort swimming in the deep end of the pool," says a troupe representative.

To sign up for the free July 20 session or book one of the $20 classes to come later this summer and fall, visit the online hub for everything Aqualillies now.