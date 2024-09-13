Friday the 13th vibes: The Winchester Mystery House's new haunt is opening

What to Know "Unhinged Hotel" at the Winchester Mystery House

Sept. 13 through Nov. 2, 2024 (select dates)

San Jose

$74.99 and up

HALLOWEEN NEVER STARTS ON HALLOWEEN, at least not for the devoted fright fan. People who adore the eerie occasion often celebrate it in "Augtober," otherwise known as August, and even in July, once the Fourth of July has wrapped. But a Friday the 13th that falls in September? You can count on a chilling atmosphere to arise, even if there isn't yet an actual chill in the air, temperature-wise. And few places do Friday the 13th like the Winchester Mystery House, the enormous San Jose abode that is famous for oodles of eerie rooms, staircases leading to nowhere, and doors opening to walls. Oh yes, and the number 13 popping up, again and again, in the home's design: It was a favorite of Sarah Winchester, the storied chatelaine of the Victorian manor.

A NEW FRIGHT EXPERIENCE... that's been dastardly dubbed "Unhinged Hotel" is debuting Sept. 13, all to give brave visitors an assortment of Victorian-flavored startles over several summer and fall nights. You'll "(s)tep into the darkened halls of the Winchester Mystery House and navigate a hauntingly immersive maze unlike any other," is the goosepimply promise found on the site. "And let's just say... some doors should stay closed." As you might expect, later times — those slots that are closer to midnight — are filling up quite quickly, so if you'd like to be in the mansion at that spirited hour, you'll want to book your ticket soon. Likewise, evenings near Halloween, and weekend nights, can also book up faster than a door spookily slams shut.

TICKETS AND MORE: This supernaturally helpful site is a fine place to start if you'd like to float by this famous spot during the scariest season of the year.