Sip a cocktail and help pups during the ‘Dog Days of Summer'

What to Know The Dog Days of Summer fundraiser at the Tap Room at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

Every Wednesday from June 25 through Aug. 25, 2024 (4 to 8 p.m.); a different drink will be featured each Wednesday

A portion of the proceeds from the made-for-people drinks — each sip has a cute canine name — will be donated to Pasadena Humane

There's no use in barking about, or whining, or even giving a low-rumbled, super-annoyed "growlf": Those ol' Dog Days of summertime really and truly look as though they've come to play and, yep, stay.

True, we usually encounter the hottest and slowest spell of the season in July and August, but The Langham Huntington, Pasadena's elegant Tap Room is embracing the Dog Days early, and for a sweet reason, too.

The bar will raise funds for Pasadena Humane each Wednesday afternoon and evening, from June 25 through Aug. 25, which, yep, just happens to be National Dog Day Eve.

The name of this spirited series?

You got it: It's the Dog Days of Summer. Look for a different spotlight cocktail each Wednesday, though you won't have to search too hard to find the fundraising drink: Each libation draws its name from the pups, and felines, we love.

The Prima Poodle will be one stylish sip, and The Quirky Corgi is making a cameo, too. And because Pasadena Humane does so much good work for cats and other critters, the Purrr-fect Spritz is on the limited-time menu, as well.

The Purrr-fect Spritz is, in fact, the first drink of the series, so twitch your tail and pad on over to the historical hotel June 25 to try the Chandon-centered sip.

Good to know? The hotel is known for welcoming Rovers who are traveling with their humans, but these keep in mind that these spirited drinks are made just for 21+ people and not pups.

"We are so grateful to Langham for providing the opportunity to have a fun evening for a good cause at the beautiful Tap Room," said Dia DuVernet, President & CEO of Pasadena Humane.

"Funds raised will go directly towards providing safe shelter, veterinary care, and new beginnings for the thousands of animals Pasadena Humane takes in each year."