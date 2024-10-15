Where the pars are paranormal: Ghoul Golf opens in Big Bear

What to Know Ghoul Golf

Big Bear Mountain Resort

Enjoy the nighttime experience Oct. 26; the driving range is lit by "glowing lights"

$120 per mat; up to four participants; timed slots begin at 6:30 p.m.; advance reservations are required

125 glow balls provided

Southern California is a spot known for its shimmer and brightness, but sometimes, if you know where to look, a certain glow can eerily arise.

Sometimes the gorgeous glow has a natural source — ocean bioluminescence is something rather remarkable — but other illuminated spots, from seasonal haunted houses to dance parties, have glow energy to spare.

As does Big Bear Mountain Resort, which is offering Ghoul Golf on the final Saturday of October 2024.

Nope, you don't have to dress like a monster to hit this driving range, which isn't particularly dastardly or full of frights.

But it is a golfing experience that is open on select nights, giving golfers the offbeat opportunity to try out a few glowing balls.

Will a few starlit swings up your daytime game? Or at least add an atmospheric dimension to your October fun?

Of course, if you want to dress as a vampire as you select your luckiest club, we mean... go for it. Why not? 'Tis the spooky season, after all.

The mountains are pretty synonymous with glow-strong experiences, when you consider it.

Glow Tubing at Big Bear Snow Play is a family favorite during the coldest months and evening ski celebrations, where snowboarders and skiers rock glowsticks, have festooned a Golden State slope or two.

For Ghoul Golf prices and details, go FORE-ward to this site, which has all of the whos, whats, and wheres — or perhaps werewolves — you require.