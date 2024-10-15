Where the pars are paranormal: Ghoul Golf opens in Big Bear

What to Know
- Ghoul Golf
- Big Bear Mountain Resort
- Enjoy the nighttime experience Oct. 26; the driving range is lit by "glowing lights"
- $120 per mat; up to four participants; timed slots begin at 6:30 p.m.; advance reservations are required
- 125 glow balls provided
Southern California is a spot known for its shimmer and brightness, but sometimes, if you know where to look, a certain glow can eerily arise.
Sometimes the gorgeous glow has a natural source — ocean bioluminescence is something rather remarkable — but other illuminated spots, from seasonal haunted houses to dance parties, have glow energy to spare.
As does Big Bear Mountain Resort, which is offering Ghoul Golf on the final Saturday of October 2024.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Nope, you don't have to dress like a monster to hit this driving range, which isn't particularly dastardly or full of frights.
But it is a golfing experience that is open on select nights, giving golfers the offbeat opportunity to try out a few glowing balls.
Will a few starlit swings up your daytime game? Or at least add an atmospheric dimension to your October fun?
The Scene
Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.
Of course, if you want to dress as a vampire as you select your luckiest club, we mean... go for it. Why not? 'Tis the spooky season, after all.
The mountains are pretty synonymous with glow-strong experiences, when you consider it.
Glow Tubing at Big Bear Snow Play is a family favorite during the coldest months and evening ski celebrations, where snowboarders and skiers rock glowsticks, have festooned a Golden State slope or two.
For Ghoul Golf prices and details, go FORE-ward to this site, which has all of the whos, whats, and wheres — or perhaps werewolves — you require.