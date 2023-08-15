Grandparents, enjoy a free show at this beloved marionette theater

What to Know Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park

The theater shared a special code for National Grandparents Day on Sunday Sept. 10; your grandparent can enjoy "Hooray LA" for free

Use "Twototoothless" when booking tickets for the 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. shows; "one ticket per ticket order"

Honoring your grandma or granddad on the second Sunday of September can happen in a variety of vivacious ways.

A homemade card, the sort of greeting that is covered with glitter and pom poms, is always a nice touch, as is a meal out (especially if that meal involves your grandparent's favorite food).

Time spent doing something together — maybe karaoke or pickleball or some combination of the two — is also sweet.

But if your grandparent is a longtime fan of live shows, especially performances that are rife with pluck, spirit, and fun, you'll want to look to York Boulevard in Highland Park, the home of the world-famous Bob Baker Marionettes.

The theater has long been a draw for families, it's true, but on Sunday, Sept. 10 a spotlight will shine upon grandparents in the form of free tickets.

That is, indeed, National Grandparents Day, and the vintage venue has a code that will give your Gigi or Pops a chance to score a complimentary admission: Twototoothless.

There are two times that day, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., so consider if you'll be doing brunch or lunch before or after swinging by the colorful space. Or perhaps a picnic would be perfect? Highland Park has plenty of parks that are just right for an alfresco get-together.

"Hooray LA" is the theater's current show, which means you and your grandparent will enjoy odes to Hollywood, sunshine, and all of the exuberant staples that make Southern California so spectacular.

Seats do fill up at the festive spot, and most definitely when holidays or special events are involved. So read more about the special National Grandparents Day code now. It's a "one ticket per ticket order" kind of deal, do keep in mind.

More information? That's right here.

Celebrating your grandparents in all of the gleeful and grateful ways you can? Always amazing, and the right thing to do, on their special September occasion as well as every day of the year.