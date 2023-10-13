Griffith Observatory to hold two free events during the partial solar eclipse

What to Know Partial Solar Eclipse at Griffith Observatory

Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. PDT; a free online event will take place, as well as an in-person viewing via solar telescopes (weather permitting)

Free; keep in mind that "proper eye protection" is a must during the eclipse (here's where to find safe eclipse glasses)

Telescopes have long been synonymous with starlight, and peering through a high-powered device at a distant planet, while the moon is high, is an activity prized by many an astronomy buff.

But there are solar telescopes, too, the incredible spyglasses that give us access to our nearest star when the world is bright.

A solar eclipse will be visible Saturday Oct. 13, 2023. Here's what to know.

These handy sky-watchers come into play when an interesting astronomical event is due, and one is on the horizon: a partial solar eclipse on Saturday morning, Oct. 14.

As always, Griffith Observatory will be the eclipse-centered hub for many Southern Californians, but if you can't make the hallowed landmark, you can still watch via an online broadcast.

You say you can head over to the destination? You're in luck: A number of solar telescopes will give you a chance to safely view the partial solar eclipse (if the weather allows, that is).

Oh so important: "IT IS ESSENTIAL TO WEAR PROPER EYE PROTECTION WHEN LOOKING AT THE SUN," states the event page. For more on how to safely view the eclipse, including safe eclipse glasses, visit this page now.

Eager to roam the fascinating corridors of the astronomy destination after the eclipse concludes? Griffith Observatory will be open, and free as always, through 10 p.m.